MetLife To Acquire Versant Health From Private Investor Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) has agreed to acquire Versant Health from an investor group led by Centerbridge Partners and including FFL Partners for approximately $1.675 billion. The company anticipates the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of the current year. MetLife expects the deal to be accretive to earnings per share and free cash flow.

Versant Health owns the brands Davis Vision and Superior Vision. Following the deal, MetLife will gain access to Versant Health's roughly 35 million members, and MetLife's existing customers will gain access to Versant Health's provider network.

