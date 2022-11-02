US Markets
MetLife third-quarter profit more than halves on lower investment returns

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 02, 2022 — 05:45 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc MET.N on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and aglobal marketrout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments.

The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump.

Fewer claims tied to COVID-19 as the cases ease around the world helped the insurer ride out disappointing investment returns in the quarter.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenue grew 71% to $19.53 billion in the quarter. However, that was not enough to offset the hit to net investment income, which fell 36% to $3.59 billion.

The company posted adjusted profit of $966 million, or $1.21 per share, compared to $2.06 billion, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

