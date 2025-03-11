Is MetLife Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $53.9 billion , New York-based MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) is a global financial services company specializing in insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management. Operating across multiple regions, including the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, MetLife serves both individual and institutional customers.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and MetLife fits this criterion perfectly. The company offers a wide range of products, including life, dental, disability, accident and health, vision, pet insurance, pension risk transfers, and structured settlements.

Active Investor:

Despite a 12.2% drop from its 52-week high of $89.05 , MetLife's shares have fallen 2.7% in the past three months. This decline is relatively moderate compared to the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% decrease over the same time frame.

In the longer term, MET stock is down 4.5% on a YTD basis, which is slightly less pronounced than SPX’s 5.6% dip. Moreover, shares of MetLife have gained 9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 8.6% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

MET has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite exceeding Q4 2024 revenue expectations with $19.7 billion on Feb. 5, MetLife's shares fell 1.6% the next day due to weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS of $2.08 . Investors reacted negatively to a decline in key segments, including an 11% drop in Group Benefits earnings to $416 million and an 8% decline in Retirement and Income Solutions (RIS) earnings to $386 million, both missing consensus estimates.

Additionally, adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenues (PFOs) declined in key markets like Asia and Latin America. The decline in book value per share and total equity, along with management's forecast of ongoing Corporate & Other losses in 2025, likely contributed to the negative market reaction.

MET has underperformed compared to its rival, Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ), which has gained 27.3% over the past 52 weeks and 2.4% on a YTD basis.

Despite MET’s weak performance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 18 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, MET is trading below the mean price target of $96.69 .

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.