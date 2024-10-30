News & Insights

MetLife Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 30, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

Metlife ( (MET) ) has shared an announcement.

MetLife, Inc. reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with a net income surge to $1.3 billion, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. Despite a 5% dip in premiums, fees, and other revenues, the company achieved an impressive return on equity of 20.2%, showcasing its resilient business model. The book value per share rose by 33% to $39.02, while adjusted earnings per share slightly decreased to $1.95. MetLife’s strategic focus on execution continues to drive strong momentum in its market-leading businesses.

