MetLife Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

MetLife, Inc. reported robust financial results for Q3 2024, with a net income surge to $1.3 billion, marking a substantial increase from the previous year. Despite a 5% dip in premiums, fees, and other revenues, the company achieved an impressive return on equity of 20.2%, showcasing its resilient business model. The book value per share rose by 33% to $39.02, while adjusted earnings per share slightly decreased to $1.95. MetLife’s strategic focus on execution continues to drive strong momentum in its market-leading businesses.

