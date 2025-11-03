MetLife to Report Q3 Earnings: What Do the Key Estimates Say?

Leading global insurer MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $2.33 per share on revenues of $18.8 billion.

The third-quarter earnings estimate has improved over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year growth of 20.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year growth of 7%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s revenues is pegged at $74.6 billion, implying a rise of 2.1% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $8.69, calling for a jump of around 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MET missed the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters.

Q3 Earnings Whispers for MET

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MetLife this time as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

MET has an Earnings ESP of -0.23% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MET’s Q3 Results?

MetLife’s third-quarter revenue growth is expected to have been driven by rising premiums and adjusted group benefits revenues. Improving operations in the international markets, especially in Asia, EMEA and Latin America, is a major positive. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premiums for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total adjusted group benefits revenue for the to-be-reported quarter suggests an increase of 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Improving profits from Asia and Latin American operations are expected to have positioned the company for significant growth from the year-ago period. Improved net investment income is likely to have aided the Asia segment, while EMEA and the Latin America businesses are expected to have gained from higher volumes.

Adjusted earnings from the Latin America business are likely to have witnessed 10.6% year-over-year growth in the third quarter.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to MetLife's year-over-year growth. However, rising costs and expenses are likely to have partially offset the profit growth levels in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings from the Retirement and Income Solutions for the to-be-reported quarter suggests a decline of 13% from the prior-year quarter.

