MetLife Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Soft MetLife Holdings Unit

MetLife, Inc. MET reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted operating earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. The bottom line declined 11% year over year.

Adjusted operating revenues declined 4.1% year over year to $17.9 billion. The top line missed the consensus mark by 2.6%.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly results can be attributed to weaker Asia performance, lower underwriting results and less favorable investments, and declining earnings in group benefits, RIS and MetLife Holdings. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by improved volume and favorable Chilean encaje returns in Latin America, strong EMEA sales and a decline in expenses.

Behind the Headlines

Adjusted PFOs, excluding pension risk transfer (PRT), were $12.4 billion. The metric grew 5% year over year.

Adjusted net investment income inched up 1% year over year to $5.2 billion in the quarter under review on the back of growth in assets.

Total expenses of $16.4 billion declined 1.6% year over year, driven by decreased policyholder benefits and claims. The adjusted expense ratio, excluding total notable items related to adjusted other expenses and PRT, improved 80 basis points year over year to 19.8%.

Net income of $698 million fell 23% year over year in the second quarter. Adjusted return on equity, excluding total notable items, deteriorated 270 bps year over year to 14.6%.

Inside MetLife’s Segments

Group Benefits: The segment’s adjusted earnings declined 25% year over year to $400 million, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.6 million. The metric was affected by less favorable life underwriting results and products of non-medical health. Adjusted PFOs came in at $6.4 billion, up 4% year over year.

RIS: Adjusted earnings in the segment totaled $368 million in the second quarter, which declined 10% year over year and fell short of the consensus mark of $376.2 million. A less favorable interest margin affected the metric. Adjusted PFOs, excluding PRT, advanced 24% year over year to $1 billion.

Asia: The unit recorded adjusted earnings of $350 million, which tumbled 22% year over year and lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397.6 million. The metric was hurt by softer underwriting results and less favorable investments. Adjusted PFOs rose 2% year over year to $1.7 billion in the quarter under review.

Latin America: Adjusted earnings rose 3% year over year to $233 million, higher than the consensus mark of $227 million. Favorable Chilean encaje returns and strong volume growth inflicted adversities on the metric. Adjusted PFOs rose 8% year over year to $1.6 billion, attributable to strong regional growth and persistency rates.

EMEA: The segment recorded adjusted earnings of $100 million in the second quarter, which advanced 30% year over year and came higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.1 million. Strong volumes aided the metric. Adjusted PFOs rose 16% year over year to $719 million on the back of solid regional sales.

MetLife Holdings: Adjusted earnings decreased 5.9% year over year to $144 million but beat the consensus mark of $142.1 million. The decrease reflected the impact of the run-off of the business and lower variable investment income. Adjusted PFOs were $740 million, down 10% year over year.

Corporate & Other: The unit incurred an adjusted loss of $233 million, wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of $220 million.

Financial Update (As of June 31, 2025)

MetLife exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 billion, which increased from the level of $20.1 billion at 2024-end. Total assets of $702.5 billion, up from the 2024-end figure of $677.5 billion.

Long-term debt totaled $15.4 billion, up from the figure of $15.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term debt amounted to $379 million.

Total equity of $27.9 billion, up from the 2024-end level of $27.7 billion.

Book value per share was $35.79 as of June 30, 2025, which grew 7.5% year over year.

Capital Deployment Update

MetLife bought back shares worth around $510 million in the second quarter. It pursued additional repurchases of roughly $140 million in July 2025. Management paid a dividend of $382 million in the quarter under review.

MET’s 2025 Outlook

Earlier, management expected a variable investment income of around $1.7 billion for 2025. Corporate & Other adjusted losses were anticipated to be between $850 million and $950 million. The effective tax rate was projected to be 24-26%.

Near-Term Targets

Over the next three years, MetLife projected adjusted PFOs in the Group Benefits business to rise in the range of 4-7% annually. Adjusted PFOs in the MetLife Holdings segment were anticipated to decrease in the range of 4-6% per year, while the same in the Latin America and EMEA units were forecasted to witness high-single-digit growth and mid- to high-single-digit growth, respectively.

MetLife aimed to achieve an adjusted return on equity in the range of 15-17%. It expects free cash flow to be more than $25 billion. It expects to achieve double-digit adjusted EPS growth in the near term.

MET’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

