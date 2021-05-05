Markets
MET

MetLife Q1 Profit Plunges

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported that its first-quarter net income plunged to $290 million or $0.33 per share, from $4.4 billion or $4.75 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted earnings were $2.0 billion, or $2.20 per share, compared to adjusted earnings of $1.4 billion or $1.58 per share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $15.56 billion from $18.31 billion in the prior year.

MetLife reported first quarter 2021 premiums, fees and other revenues of $12.3 billion, up 9 percent over the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues were $11.4 billion, up 2 percent, and up 1 percent on a constant currency basis from the prior-year period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MET

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular