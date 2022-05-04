US Markets
MET

MetLife profit more than doubles on growth in fees, premiums

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. insurer MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by growth in premiums and fees.

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer MetLife Inc MET.N on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit that more than doubled, helped by growth in premiums and fees.

Net income was $606 million, or 73 cents per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $290 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MET

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular