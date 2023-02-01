US Markets
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 01, 2023 — 04:32 pm EST

Adds details from statement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc MET.N reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as aglobal marketrout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns.

Lower private equity returnssent MetLife'snet investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.

Shares of the insurer fell 2% in extended trading following the results.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues - excluding pension risk transfers (PRT) - decreased 1% to $11.4 billion.

Still, improving underwriting trends in the United States, Europe and Latin America, alongside lower COVID-19 life insurance claims, partially offset the hit to its investment income.

U.S. adjusted earnings climbed 20% in the quarter, while Latin America and EMEA jumped 45% and 67%, respectively, on a reported basis.

The company posted adjusted profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.55 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.8 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

