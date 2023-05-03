News & Insights

MetLife profit drops on lower adjusted premiums

May 03, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

May 3 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc MET.N reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as an economic downturn hurt the insurer's adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues fell 8% while that excluding pension risk transfers (PRT) rose 3%.

Rival insurer Prudential Financial Inc PRU.N had also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday due to a decline in its assets under management.

Net investment income rose 8% to $4.64 billion despite a quarter marred by a string of high-profile bank collapses that sparked a sector-wide turbulence last month and roiled financial stocks.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.18 billion, or $1.52 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $1.7 billion, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

