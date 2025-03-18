MetLife Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MetLife. Our analysis of options history for MetLife (NYSE:MET) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 0% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,240, and 9 were calls, valued at $284,040.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $92.5 for MetLife over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of MetLife stands at 196.67, with a total volume reaching 547.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in MetLife, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $92.5, throughout the last 30 days.

MetLife Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.8 $12.6 $12.6 $92.50 $35.2K 190 30 MET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.6 $10.3 $10.3 $87.50 $32.9K 0 33 MET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $34.4 $29.5 $31.99 $55.00 $31.9K 400 10 MET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $31.6 $29.1 $31.6 $55.00 $31.6K 400 62 MET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $33.9 $29.1 $31.6 $55.00 $31.6K 400 22

About MetLife

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MetLife, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MetLife Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,932,011, with MET's price down by -0.63%, positioned at $81.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What The Experts Say On MetLife

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $103.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for MetLife, targeting a price of $109. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on MetLife, maintaining a target price of $97.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



