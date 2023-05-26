MetLife (MET) Unveils Reinsurance Deal With Global Atlantic

MetLife, Inc. MET recently inked a risk transfer deal with the retirement and life insurance company, Global Atlantic Financial Group, in sync with prudent risk management efforts undertaken by the former within its closed-block businesses.

The insurer will reinsure U.S. retail life insurance and fixed annuity statutory reserves of roughly $19.2 billion with Global Atlantic. Out of the total reserves reinsured, $14 billion relates to U.S. retail life insurance products of MetLife, while the remaining comprises fixed annuities. The risk transfer transaction is likely to be completed in the second half of 2023.

The total value of the transaction is anticipated to be around $3.25 billion for MetLife, which consists of a ceding commission of roughly $2.25 billion and freed-up capital of $1 billion. Additionally, the same is likely to be beneficial to MET’s adjusted earnings per share and will also help the insurer to achieve the adjusted return on equity target of 13% to 15%.

A significant amount of capital release might have provided an impetus to MetLife to engage in the prudent deployment of capital through share buybacks. To this effect, concurrent with the risk transfer transaction disclosure, management sanctioned an increase of $1 billion in its share buyback authorization.

This marks the second buyback capacity increase announcement in the month of May 2023, with the first one being the $3 billion program announcement on May 3. Therefore, the total buyback authorization outstanding currently stands at around $4 billion.

The reinsurance transaction reflects MetLife’s intensified focus on minimizing enterprise risk and boosting growth-related investments. Such transactions generally aim to limit losses suffered by insurance companies, reduce exposure to substantial risks and boost capacity.

Meanwhile, reinsurance contracts also offer an opportunity for MetLife to sustain its solid capital deployment record. A solid financial position substantiated by sound cash reserves and sufficient cash-generating abilities remains in place for MET. Apart from regular share buybacks, the insurer also pays out dividends to shareholders.

Management approved a quarterly dividend hike of 4% in April 2023. The company’s dividends have witnessed a 12-year CAGR of 9%. Its dividend yield of 3.9% lies higher than the industry’s average of 2.8%.

Shares of MetLife have declined 22.1% in a year, compared with the industry’s 16.6% fall. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.