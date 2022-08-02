MetLife (MET) to Announce Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect?

MetLife, Inc. MET is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance-based global financial services company reported adjusted operating earnings per share of $2.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.6%, due to higher premiums, fees and other revenues, solid contributions from the Latin America segment and reduced expenses. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net investment income.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the second-quarter earnings announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of $1.55 has witnessed no movement in the past week. The estimated figure suggests a decrease of 34.6% from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues of $16.5 billion indicates a 1.8% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

MetLife beat the consensus estimate in each of the prior four quarters, with the average being 42.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

MetLife, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Factors to Note

MetLife’s second-quarter revenues are likely to reflect benefits stemming from higher premiums. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premiums is pegged at $10,481 million, which suggests growth of 14.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus mark for adjusted earnings in Latin America indicates a 31.1% rise from the year-ago period’s actuals. Similarly, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings in Group Benefits indicates an 18.1% rise from the prior-year period.

However, the consensus mark for net investment income indicates a 16.9% year-over-year decline from the year-ago period. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s U.S. business’ adjusted earnings is pegged at $639.6 million, which suggests a decline of 29.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reading. This might have led to a year-over-year decline in profits.

Further, the consensus mark for adjusted earnings in Retirement Income Solutions indicates a 47.4% decline from the second quarter of 2021. Rising costs and expenses might have affected the company’s profit levels in the to-be-reported quarter. This makes an earnings beat for the June quarter of 2022 uncertain.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MetLife this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $1.55 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Zacks Rank: MetLife currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

