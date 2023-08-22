MetLife (MET) Stock Rises 19.5% in 3 Months: More Room to Run?

MetLife, Inc.’s MET shares have jumped 19.5% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the 4% increase of the industry, supported by rising investment returns, improving contributions from the U.S. business and strong financials.

Headquartered in New York, MetLife is an insurance-based global financial services company providing protection and investment products to a range of individual and institutional customers. MET currently has a market cap of $46.8 billion.



Can It Retain Momentum?

The answer is yes, thanks to rising estimates, growing operating strength and its cost-curbing initiatives.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MetLife’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $7.78 per share, indicating a 13.6% rise from $6.85 a year ago. Over the past week, it witnessed two upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. The company beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the same twice.

MetLife has undertaken several strategies to control costs and increase efficiency. Our estimate for adjusted total expenses for 2023 indicates a 7.4% year-over-year decline, which will aid its margins. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues stands at $70.9 billion.

Despite decreased real estate equity returns, MetLife’s adjusted net investment income is on the rise. The metric jumped 12% year over year to $5,040 million in the second quarter. Earlier, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company stated that it expects pre-tax variable investment income to be around $2 billion for this year.

Its strong operations in international markets like Asia and Latin America position the company for long-term growth. We expect adjusted net income growth from both these businesses to be positive this year, which will support its overall performance.

MET remains in sound financial health, with enough cash on hand and a very manageable debt. At the second-quarter end, it had cash and cash equivalents of $15,417 million, significantly higher than its short-term debt of $200 million. Also, it generated free cash flows of $11.9 billion in the trailing 12-month period. With growing operating strength, the figure is expected to rise in the future.

Risks

Despite the upside potential, there are a few factors that can hold back MET’s growth. Unfavorable underwriting margins in the Group Benefits business and declining premiums from MetLife Holdings are some of the headwinds faced by the company lately. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive long-term growth.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader finance space are Trupanion, Inc. TRUP, Employers Holdings, Inc. EIG and Aegon N.V. AEG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trupanion’s current year earnings has improved 9.2% in the past 30 days. It has witnessed four upward estimate revisions during this time against no movement in the opposite direction. Also, the consensus mark for TRUP’s revenues in 2023 suggests 19.2% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for Employers Holdings’ current year earnings indicates a 10.2% year-over-year increase. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past month against no downward movement. Furthermore, the consensus estimate for EIG’s revenues in 2023 suggests 20.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aegon’s current year earnings has improved 16.7% in the Past 60 days. During this period, AEG has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction.

