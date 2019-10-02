MetLife (MET) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.96, changing hands as low as $44.69 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $37.76 per share, with $51.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.69.

