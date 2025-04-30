MetLife (MET) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MetLife (MET) reported $18.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%. EPS of $1.96 for the same period compares to $1.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.21 billion, representing a surprise of +3.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America : $1.92 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income : $71 million compared to the $107.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33% year over year.

: $71 million compared to the $107.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33% year over year. Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA : $726 million versus $703.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

: $726 million versus $703.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia : $2.89 billion compared to the $2.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $2.89 billion compared to the $2.99 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenue- Premiums : $11.72 billion compared to the $10.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $11.72 billion compared to the $10.97 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Revenue- Other Revenues : $687 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $631.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $687 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $631.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Revenue- Net investment income : $4.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

: $4.89 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.23 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Premiums : $657 million compared to the $671.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

: $657 million compared to the $671.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Universal life and investment- type product policy fees : $86 million versus $76.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $86 million versus $76.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Net investment income : $989 million compared to the $985.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $989 million compared to the $985.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- MetLife Holdings- Other Revenues: $37 million compared to the $40.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26% year over year.

Shares of MetLife have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

