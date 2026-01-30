MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, MetLife (MET) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $25.57 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MetLife metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $5.50 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other Revenues' of $661.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Group Benefits- Other Revenues' will reach $404.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' to reach $782.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' stands at $398.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' reaching $367.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' should come in at $82.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' to come in at $3.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' will likely reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' should arrive at $63.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' will reach $428.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

MetLife shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MET is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

