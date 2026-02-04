MetLife (MET) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

MetLife (MET) reported $24.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%. EPS of $2.58 for the same period compares to $2.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.04 billion, representing a surprise of -19.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income : $1.41 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.3% change. Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Premiums : $1.44 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year.

: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Premiums : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Premiums : $679 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $627.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

: $679 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $627.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Revenue- Net investment income : $5.92 billion compared to the $5.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $5.92 billion compared to the $5.5 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Revenue- Other Revenues : $737 million compared to the $661.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $737 million compared to the $661.92 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $1.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Adjusted Revenue- Group Benefits- Other Revenues : $419 million versus $404.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $419 million versus $404.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Total Adjusted Revenue- Group Benefits : $6.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $6.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.71 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $104 million versus $98.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $104 million versus $98.69 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income : $2.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

: $2.23 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $75 million compared to the $62.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MetLife have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

