MetLife (MET) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, MetLife (MET) reported revenue of $17.9 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.84 billion, representing a surprise of -5.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $407 million versus $431.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $407 million versus $431.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums : $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -283.3%.

: $11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -283.3%. Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Other Revenues : $-2 million compared to the $7.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -122.2% year over year.

: $-2 million compared to the $7.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -122.2% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income : $414 million versus $442.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

: $414 million versus $442.9 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change. Revenue- Premiums : $10.56 billion versus $11.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.

: $10.56 billion versus $11.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- Other Revenues : $724 million versus $653.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.

: $724 million versus $653.32 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.25 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income : $6.09 billion versus $5.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.

: $6.09 billion versus $5.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Premiums : $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%.

: $1.05 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $80 million versus $94.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.

: $80 million versus $94.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Net investment income : $2.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $2.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Adjusted Revenue- Retirement & Income Solutions- Other Revenues: $61 million versus $74.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MetLife have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

