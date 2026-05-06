MetLife (MET) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MetLife (MET) reported $19.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $2.42 for the same period compares to $1.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.22 billion, representing a surprise of +2.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Institutional Client AUM : $313.16 billion compared to the $327.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $313.16 billion compared to the $327.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total AUM : $736.29 billion versus $712.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $736.29 billion versus $712.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT(MIM)-GA AUM : $423.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.71 billion.

: $423.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.71 billion. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income : $953 million compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1242.3% year over year.

: $953 million compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1242.3% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Premiums : $592 million versus $652.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6477.8% change.

: $592 million versus $652.83 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6477.8% change. Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income : $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.

: $67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%. Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income : $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

: $409 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $457.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Revenue- Other Revenues : $852 million compared to the $705.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year.

: $852 million compared to the $705.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24% year over year. Revenue- Net investment income : $5.36 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $5.36 billion compared to the $5.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year. Revenue- Premiums : $12.12 billion compared to the $11.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $12.12 billion compared to the $11.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Total Adjusted Revenue- Group Benefits: $6.89 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Here is how MetLife performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MetLife here>>>

Shares of MetLife have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.