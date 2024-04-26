MetLife (MET) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that MetLife (MET) will report quarterly earnings of $1.83 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $17.69 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MetLife metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premiums' should come in at $10.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other Revenues' stands at $633.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' will likely reach $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $4.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Other Revenues' at $12.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Other Revenues' reaching $8.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Premiums' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Premiums' will reach $514.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Premiums' to come in at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- U.S. Business- Premiums' to reach $7.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' of $429.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' should arrive at $78.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of MetLife have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. Currently, MET carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

