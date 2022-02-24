MetLife (MET) Offers Employers Aura's Digital Security Solutions

MetLife, Inc. MET recently collaborated with the renowned intelligent safety solutions provider Aura to distribute the latter’s digital security solutions through the employer channel.

Initiatives similar to the latest one reinforce MetLife’s sincere efforts to diversify its suite of benefit offerings, through which MET tends to safeguard the finances and wellness of employees. With the latest partnership in place, the inclusion of Aura’s intelligent digital safety solutions within MetLife’s benefit portfolio tends to protect the digital identity of employees.

What remains noteworthy is the widespread reach of MetLife’s U.S. Group Benefits platform to more than 50,000 employers and roughly 55 million eligible employees and their families. This, in turn, will widen the reach of Aura’s digital solutions.

The move can be termed as time opportune as well, as digitization is being infused in every sphere of life, attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the digital inclination triggered cybercrimes of several kind.



After a record number of cyberattacks in 2020, per the Identity Theft Resource Center, the total number of data compromises alarmingly shot up to above 68% in 2021 from the 2020 level.

Consequently, there has been noticeable demand from employers’ side over the years to offer digital security benefits for their workforces. With digital transactions likely to continue even in the post-pandemic era, companies offering a comprehensive portfolio of fraud detection solutions for varied industries will be best positioned to address such fraudulent activities with higher accuracy. Therefore, Metlife through its latest partnership seems to capitalize on the prevalent scenario perfectly.

MET has always been proactive in undertaking steps to offer enhanced benefit solutions. Time and again, this multiline insurer has resorted to acquisitions or partnerships for catering to employees’ needs with a wide array of benefits that assures one’s comprehensive well-being. These initiatives helped MetLife emerge as a preferred choice for employers across the United States with its enhanced benefit package.

MetLife continues to rely on technology for providing a hassle-free insurance experience to customers. These technological advancements combined with other offers are expected to generate cost savings, speed up claim payments and automate processes, which are anticipated to cumulatively boost MET’s margins in the days ahead.

Shares of MetLife have gained 16.8% in a year against the industry’s decline of 3.5%. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the multiline insurance space are Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN, Old Republic International Corporation ORI and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO. While Horace Mann sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Old Republic and CNO Financial carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Horace Mann’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 22.80%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 1.1% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 1%. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings has moved 8.4% north in the past 30 days. Horace Mann has a Value Score of B.

The bottom line of Old Republic outpaced earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 38.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORI’s 2022 earnings has been revised 3.7% upward in the past 30 days. Old Republic has a VGM Score of B.

CNO Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 25.48%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2022 earnings has moved 2.1% north in the past 30 days. CNO Financial has a VGM Score of B.

Shares of Horace Mann and Old Republic have gained 4% and 31.8%, respectively, in a year. Meanwhile, CNO Financial stock has dipped 0.1% in the same time frame.

