MetLife (MET) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MetLife (MET) closed at $55.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 6.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MetLife as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.11 billion, down 6.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.74 per share and revenue of $68.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.99% and -9.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MetLife. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% lower within the past month. MetLife is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MetLife's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.82, which means MetLife is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MET's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

