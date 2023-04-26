MetLife (MET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MetLife (MET) closed at $58.92, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had gained 6.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MetLife as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.95 billion, down 4.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $68.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.73% and -8.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MetLife. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% lower. MetLife is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MetLife is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.58.

It is also worth noting that MET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

