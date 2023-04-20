MetLife (MET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MetLife (MET) closed the most recent trading day at $60.81, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurer had gained 10.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MetLife as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, MetLife is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.98 billion, down 4.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.27 per share and revenue of $68.91 billion, which would represent changes of +20.73% and -8.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MetLife. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower within the past month. MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MetLife is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.01.

Also, we should mention that MET has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.