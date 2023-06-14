MetLife (MET) Could Be a Great Choice

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

MetLife in Focus

Headquartered in New York, MetLife (MET) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -23.77% so far this year. The insurer is paying out a dividend of $0.52 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.77% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.07% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.08 is up 5.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, MetLife has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.28%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, MetLife's payout ratio is 32%, which means it paid out 32% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

MET is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $7.74 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 12.99%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, MET is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

