MetLife (MET) Collaborates With Savi to Aid Students With Debts

MetLife Inc’s MET Upwise joined hands with Savi, a social impact technology company, to assist public service employees in better navigating federal loan forgiveness programs. About 43 million American students have student loan debt and find it difficult to prioritize monthly loan payments amid their other financial goals.

Upwise, a financial wellness app under the MetLife brand, acknowledges the connection between emotions and money. The app also provides unique features and quality content to help individuals maintain their financial goals.

Upwise, which was launched in 2021, is free of cost for everyone looking forward to build healthy financial habits. It collaborated with Savi to further enhance its capabilities, provide users with a holistic view of their finances and help users figure out how student loan debt impacts their financial health.

This partnership will simplify the application process for federal loans and forgiveness programs.Savi’s student loan expertise and Upwise experience would enable students to understand the Public Service Loan Forgiveness process.

The Upwise application’s integration with Savi would help employees take care of their financial and mental well-being. Employees will be more productive at work with less stress about loan payments and loan forgiveness eligibility criteria.

This application will be offered to employers who are clients of MetLife, easing the financial stress faced by MetLife’s employees regarding student loans. Although this would not generate any revenue for MET, it would enhance the company’s existing offerings by helping its clientsretain employees.

Price Performance

Shares of MetLife have lost 15.6% in the past year compared with the industry’sdecline of 17.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

MetLife currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Multiline insurance space are CNO Financial Group CNO, Goosehead Insurance GSHDand James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR. Each of these companies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of CNO Financial outpaced estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met the same in one and missed on the other occasion, the average surprise being 14.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 15.5%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 3.5% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for CNO’s 2023 earnings has moved 15.5% north in the past 60 days.

Goosehead Insurance’s bottom line outpaced estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the other two. The average of earnings surprises is 79.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSHD’s 2023 earnings indicates a 61.8% rise, while the same for revenues suggests 26.7% growth from the prior-year reported figures.

The bottom line of James River Groupoutpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JRVR’s 2023 earnings indicates a 16.2% rise, while the same for revenues suggests 6% growth from the prior-year reported figures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.