MetLife Joins SKYGEN to Revolutionize Dental Provider Experience

MetLife, Inc. MET recently announced its partnership with SKYGEN to enhance the digital experience for dental providers. This collaboration is set to simplify credentialing and provider interactions, reducing administrative headaches and making dental care more efficient.

With the integration of SKYGEN’s Dental Hub, MetLife is addressing one of the challenges for dental providers—credentialing. Instead of dealing with repetitive paperwork and inconsistent processes, providers will now have a centralized platform to manage credentialing and directory updates with all their payer partners in one place. This streamlined approach not only saves time but also reduces stress for providers, allowing them to focus on patient care.

This move bodes well for MET, as it offers a seamless digital experience, strengthening provider relationships and ensuring they stay engaged and satisfied. This leads to better service for policyholders, reinforcing MetLife’s reputation as a top player in the dental insurance industry.

A more streamlined credentialing system results in reduced administrative costs, faster processing times, and enhanced claims management. This ultimately results in quicker reimbursements and a smoother experience for both providers and patients. A simplified, provider-friendly experience will encourage more dental professionals to stay within MetLife’s network or join, leading to an expanded provider base. A larger network enhances policyholder satisfaction and retention, directly contributing to premium revenue growth.

MET’s Price Performance

MetLife shares have gained 3.1% in the past year compared with 12.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MetLife currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the broader Finance space are EverQuote, Inc. EVER, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus mark for EverQuote’s bottom line for 2025 is pegged at $1.20 per share, indicating a 36.4% year-over-year jump. The stock has witnessed six upward estimate revisions in the past 30 days with no movement in the opposite direction. EVER beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 160.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 102.2% year-over-year growth to $14.98. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 45.7%. The consensus mark for HCI’s current-year revenues signals a 17.5% increase from a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palomar Holdings’ 2025 earnings per share indicates 32.6% year-over-year growth to $6.75. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 16.6%. The consensus mark for PLMR’s current-year revenues signals 38.9% growth from a year ago.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.