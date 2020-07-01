MetLife Joins PlanSource Boost to Enhance Benefits Experience

MetLife, Inc. MET recently extended alliance with PlanSource, which is renowned for offering cloud-based solutions aimed at enhancing the process of benefits administration for HR personnel and employees. The relation between these two companies can be traced back to 2015 when PlanSource decided to distribute MetLife’s benefit products and services by adding the latter to its distribution platform.

Following this extended collaboration, MetLife will become part of PlanSource Boost program. This program comprising automation, optimized benefits shopping and real-time API integrations, primarily intends to enhance the benefits experience for employers and employees.

Through this program, MetLife and PlanSource will be working together for creation of APIs. PlanSource Boost will not only lead to simplification of MetLife’s benefits administration process but also enable the company to offer customized benefits packages.

Notably, the benefits industry had previously been grappling with time-consuming processes, which have led to discrepancies in information and administrative burdens for the HR personnel. The PlanSource Boost program will help MetLife in eliminating time-consuming manual processes linked with benefits administration process on the back of real-time integrations. Further, the program entails introduction of an API for enrollment transactions that is likely to facilitate more authentic and hassle-free exchange of information between MetLife and PlanSource.

The latest move by MetLife bodes well because we believe that for any organization, a comprehensive benefits program forms integral part of their employees’ well-being and satisfaction. Via this extended alliance, MetLife’s clients will get access to real-time information and streamlined business solutions, which are witnessing rising demand these days.

However, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) multi line insurer have lost 27.7% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 25.1%. Nevertheless, we believe that the company’s strong fundamentals are likely to drive its shares, going forward.

Apart from MetLife, PlanSource has integrated its benefits platform with several other insurance companies as well. Last month, Lincoln National Corporation LNC joined the PlanSource Boost program for enhancing its benefits management process.

In May of this year, Prudential Financial, Inc.’s PRU business unit Prudential Group Insurance collaborated with PlanSource Boost to enhance the process of choosing and managing group benefits with new and enhanced partnerships for smoother, real-time and personalized interactions. Another insurance company — Aflac Incorporated AFL — is also part of the PlanSource Boost program.

