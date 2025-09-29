MetLife Joins Forces With Global Citizen to Drive Social Impact

MetLife, Inc. MET has taken a significant step in aligning corporate responsibility and global development. It has announced a new partnership with Global Citizen, aimed at addressing urgent social issues and empowering underserved communities through economic and educational opportunities.

As part of the three-year partnership, the MetLife Foundation has committed $9 million to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. This fund is designed to expand access to quality education and sports for kids around the globe, an area MetLife Foundation has supported for decades through initiatives in financial literacy, STEM and skills training.

The company aims to help people and communities build more confident futures. Through this partnership, it will provide financial support, employee volunteer efforts and a global presence to enhance financial well-being and promote social equity on a large scale.

This partnership reflects MET’s increasing commitment to corporate social responsibility as a means to build long-term brand value and earn people’s trust. For MET, which operates in more than 40 global markets, this initiative could help strengthen community connections in emerging economies, where access to education and financial resources remains uneven.

This partnership could create a measurable impact beyond philanthropy. Programs focused on financial literacy and empowering communities can lead to strong local economies, which ultimately support long-term insurance and financial services growth. MET’s total premium rose 3.9% year over year in the first half of 2025, along with 6% growth in total revenues. This team-up also demonstrates the developing trend where global companies are actively leveraging their scale to drive systematic change rather than restricting themselves to profit-driven goals.

MET Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, MetLife’s shares have declined 1% against the industry’s growth of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MET’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Evercore Inc. EVR, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG and Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Evercore’s current-year earnings of $12.67 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Evercore beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 44.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $3.5 billion, implying 17.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s current-year earnings of $4.10 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Heritage Insurance beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 360.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $842.2 million, calling for 3.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadian Asset Management’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.72 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Acadian Asset Management beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 15.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $620.9 million, calling for 22.8% year-over-year growth.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MetLife, Inc. (MET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evercore Inc (EVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.