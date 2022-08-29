MetLife Investment Management To Buy Affirmative Investment Management For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - MetLife Investment Management or MIM, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (MET), announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management or AIM, a specialist global ESG impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement.
As of June 30, 2022, AIM's assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
The acquisition will advance MIM's ESG investment and reporting capabilities as it seeks to deliver client solutions and long-term risk adjusted returns.
