MetLife Investment Management To Buy Affirmative Investment Management For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - MetLife Investment Management or MIM, the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (MET), announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management or AIM, a specialist global ESG impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement.

As of June 30, 2022, AIM's assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

The acquisition will advance MIM's ESG investment and reporting capabilities as it seeks to deliver client solutions and long-term risk adjusted returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.