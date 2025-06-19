MetLife Investment Management Appoints Brian Funk As President

(RTTNews) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) announced that its institutional asset management division MetLife Investment Management or MIM appointed Brian Funk as President. He previously served as interim president and global head of Private Capital for MIM.

Funk will continue to head the Private Capital division until a successor is named.

The company said that in his new role, Funk will oversee investment performance and client growth, supporting the expansion of MIM's $616.9 billion in Assets Under Management or AUM. He will also lead the integration of PineBridge Investments, an asset manager with approximately $100 billion in AUM, following the anticipated closure of the acquisition by year-end.

Prior to his current role, he had served as global head of Credit Research for the company's Public Fixed Income business. Funk joined MIM in 2017 through the acquisition of Logan Circle Partners.

Commenting on the appointment, John McCallion, MetLife Chief Financial Officer and head of MIM, said, "Brian is the right leader to build on our established positions in credit and real estate and drive performance on behalf of our clients around the world."

