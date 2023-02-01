MetLife Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.3 billion, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $1.2 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $16.3 billion from $20.1 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.3 Bln. vs. $1.2 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.66 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $16.3 Bln vs. $20.1 Bln last year.

