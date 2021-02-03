MetLife Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $124 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $536 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $20.58 billion from $18.15 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.03 vs. $1.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $20.58 Bln vs. $18.15 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.