MetLife Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.54 billion, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $2.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 billion or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $18.15 billion from $15.40 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.34 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $1.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $18.15 Bln vs. $15.40 Bln last year.

