MetLife Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.15 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $0.88 billion, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $16.92 billion from $16.40 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1,38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $16.92 Bln vs. $16.40 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.