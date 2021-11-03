MetLife Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.52 billion, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $0.63 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $2.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $16.91 billion from $16.02 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.06 Bln. vs. $1.58 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.39 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $16.91 Bln vs. $16.02 Bln last year.

