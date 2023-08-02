MetLife Inc. Q2 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $370 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $881 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.49 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $16.62 billion from $15.47 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $370 Mln. vs. $881 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.62 Bln vs. $15.47 Bln last year.

