MetLife Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $606 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.73 billion or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $15.76 billion from $15.56 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $606 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $15.76 Bln vs. $15.56 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.