MetLife Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $15.39 billion from $15.41 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $14 Mln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $15.39 Bln vs. $15.41 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.