MetLife Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $4.37 billion, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $1.35 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $15.54 billion from $15.45 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.45 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q1): $15.54 Bln vs. $15.45 Bln last year.

