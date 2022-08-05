MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.50 Dividend

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, MetLife investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.00 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MetLife has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of $63.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. MetLife has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:MET Historic Dividend August 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at MetLife, with earnings per share up 6.2% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, MetLife has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is MetLife an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, MetLife looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in MetLife for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, MetLife has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

