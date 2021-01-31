MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 4th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

MetLife's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.84 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MetLife has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $48.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see MetLife paying out a modest 29% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at MetLife, with earnings per share up 2.3% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, MetLife has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is MetLife worth buying for its dividend? MetLife has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, MetLife looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for MetLife that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

