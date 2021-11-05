MetLife, Inc. (MET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (MET) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.91, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MET was $63.91, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.68 and a 61.76% increase over the 52 week low of $39.51.

MET is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). MET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.07. Zacks Investment Research reports MET's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.77%, compared to an industry average of 11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the met Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MET as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 5.08% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of MET at 89%.

