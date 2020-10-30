Dividends
MetLife, Inc. (MET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

MetLife, Inc. (MET) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.31, the dividend yield is 4.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MET was $37.31, representing a -29.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.28 and a 63.28% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

MET is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.86%, compared to an industry average of -9.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MET as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an decrease of -6.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MET at 5.62%.

