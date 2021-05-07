MetLife, Inc. (MET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (MET) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.95, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MET was $66.95, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.05 and a 129.44% increase over the 52 week low of $29.18.

MET is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports MET's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.23%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MET as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 28.38% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of MET at 6.9%.

