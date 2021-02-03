MetLife, Inc. (MET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

MetLife, Inc. (MET) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MET has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MET was $48.93, representing a -8.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.28 and a 114.14% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

MET is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). MET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports MET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.41%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MET Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MET as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 36.83% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of MET at 6.35%.

