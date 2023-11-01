MetLife Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $422 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $1098 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.49 billion or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.8% to $15.87 billion from $22.28 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $422 Mln. vs. $1098 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $15.87 Bln vs. $22.28 Bln last year.

