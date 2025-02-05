News & Insights

MetLife Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

February 05, 2025 — 04:57 pm EST

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.239 billion, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $574 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.459 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $18.666 billion from $19.028 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.239 Bln. vs. $574 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $18.666 Bln vs. $19.028 Bln last year.

