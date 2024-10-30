News & Insights

Markets
MET

MetLife Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

October 30, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MetLife Inc. (MET) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.275 billion, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $422 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.359 billion or $1.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $17.614 billion from $18.237 billion last year.

MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.275 Bln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.81 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $17.614 Bln vs. $18.237 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.